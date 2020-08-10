Former UFC middleweight champion returning to fight

This news makes me very happy.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold called it quits after getting knocked out in three of his last four fights. Luke’s last outing in the octagon was in July 2019 so for an MMA “retirement“ that’s actually pretty long.

After Luke dethroned then middleweight champion Chris Weidman he subsequently got knocked out by the fighter he hates most of all in the entire world – Michael Bisping. He would bounce back in his next fight against David Branch but then get knocked out and awkwardly kissed by Yoel Romero. In his next fight most he got starched by Jan Blachowicz completing what was one of the quickest files from grace in recent years.

Nobody stays retired for long unless Dana White wants you to stay retired. When Luke called it quits in some of White’s interviews when asked about it the UFC president seemed surprised. Like most of us we thought Rockhold would come back rattle off a few more and be back to normal. It looks like that may happen after all.

If Luke is coming back a return bout against Chris Weidman might be just what the doctor ordered for both of them.