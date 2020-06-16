Sean O’Malley flattered he’s being compared to Conor McGregor

You have to admit there are some obvious parallels to Conor McGregor when he was starting out in the UFC and Sean O’Malley currently. Both are characters that are over-the-top naturally and they both possess flashy styles with knock out power. In his first four fights Sean is undefeated with two of those flashy knockouts in a row. All it would take would be a few more strung together and another box office draw is born.

Possibly…

We have seen many up and comers rise quickly in MMA only to fall just before they hit their peak. Only time will tell if Sean is the real deal or a flash in the pan. Let’s hope it’s the former not the latter.

Sean spoke to TMZ sports recently and he seemed genuinely happy with comparisons to Conor McGregor. Check it out.