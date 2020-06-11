Kamaru Usman being coached by his daughter is the cutest video you will see all day

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is a very scary man inside of the cage but by all appearances he is a true family man outside. He sometimes shares photos or videos on Instagram that include his daughter and we thought we would share one with you today.

I used to teach martial arts and I trained in a prominent mixed martial arts gym while my daughter was growing up and this happened to me a few times. It was either my kid with oversized sparring gear on or her telling me what I needed to do and not do. It looks like Usman’s daughter is keeping him on track here and it’s adorable.