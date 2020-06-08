Report: Volkanovski vs Holloway 2 scheduled for UFC 251

It looks like UFC 251 will have an anticipated title fight addition to the card. A rematch between former featherweight champion Max Holloway and the man who dethroned him in Alexander Volkanovski.



For the longest time Max Holloway appeared unbeatable at 145 pounds but Volkanovski changed all of that in December at UFC 245. Holloway stated he would be okay without an immediate rematch but it looks like we will be getting it all the same. Here’s what ESPN MMA posted on Instagram.

What do you think of this rematch?