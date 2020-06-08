Dana White says new season of TUF coming soon

The last season of The Ultimate Fighter reality series aired in 2018 and featured Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum as coaches. Since then it has been radio silence on when a new season will start but it looks like there is some hope.

Dana White posted on social media that a new season will be coming soon but with the coronavirus pandemic it probably won’t start shooting for a while. Honestly the new season will most likely not air until 2021 so I wouldn’t get my hopes up. Here is the post in question.