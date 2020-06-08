Boxing champ Anthony Joshua speaks at black lives matter rally

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is one of many prominent sports figures to appear and speak at a black lives matter rally. The charismatic pugilist was passionate and well spoken and his words were powerful.

Today we join many thousands of protestors in the UK and many hundreds of thousands across the globe. We stand united against the virus that’s been instrumental in taking lives. Lives of the young, old, rich, and even poor. A virus that is not apologetic. A virus that spreads across all sectors of our communities. Sports, education, churches, entertainment, the media, and even the government. Not just in the UK, but across the world.

The virus has been declared a pandemic. It is out of control. And I’m not actually talking about COVID-19. The virus I’m referring to is called racism.



The video is worth watching.