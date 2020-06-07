Wow! Justin Gaethje goes hard in the paint on Twitter about McGregor retirement

Dude, UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is my new hero on social media. After Conor McGregor announced for what seems like the 80 billionth time that he is retiring again fans and fighters scoffed. No one really believes it and if you do I have some swampland to sell you in Florida.
The interim champ drove so hard in the Twitter paint and dunked on Conor about it that they had to have felt it in Ireland. This is just savage.
Boom! We all remember when Mr. McGregor decided he wanted to punch an elderly man in a bar because he didn’t like Proper Twelve whiskey. Well done Justin because that was brutal.