Wow! Justin Gaethje goes hard in the paint on Twitter about McGregor retirement

Dude, UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is my new hero on social media. After Conor McGregor announced for what seems like the 80 billionth time that he is retiring again fans and fighters scoffed. No one really believes it and if you do I have some swampland to sell you in Florida.



The interim champ drove so hard in the Twitter paint and dunked on Conor about it that they had to have felt it in Ireland. This is just savage.

Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender 🥃 #propershit #ByeFelicia Great fights tonight @Cody_Nolove with the performance of the night #UFC250 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 7, 2020

Boom! We all remember when Mr. McGregor decided he wanted to punch an elderly man in a bar because he didn’t like Proper Twelve whiskey. Well done Justin because that was brutal.