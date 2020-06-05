Anderson Silva surprised Chael Sonnen with a video for his Q&A show, wants McGregor

Anderson Silva’s former nemesis Chael Sonnen has a popular YouTube channel where he often takes fan questions via submitted videos. It surprised Chael to get a video from Anderson and it was a little weird hearing the praise Sonnen heaped on Silva. The one thing we were certain of after watching it was that Anderson wants the Conor McGregor fight and looks leaner than normal meaning he is potentially trying to make the 176 pound catchweight he proposed. Check this video out and tell me you don’t feel like you are in the twilight zone.