Watch: Israel Adesanya makes impact speaking at an Auckland Black Lives Matter rally

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is another fighter on the front lines of the continuous and baffling mistreatment of African-Americans by some police officers.



After George Floyd was senselessly murdered by a careless/witless officer parts of the United States turned into a war zone. While some chose to throw bricks, set fires, destroy property, and assault other citizens there were some who chose to use their words to make an impact. Israel is one of the latter.



At the Black Lives Matter rally in Auckland the champ took the mic and said one of the most powerful statements in recent memory.



I didn’t have a choice. If I had a choice though – I’d still be black.

Israel Adesanya

This is just another testament to the character and passion that the king of 185 pounds has. You can see a part of his speech below.