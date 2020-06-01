UFC 250 Free Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Pedro Munhoz

UFC 250 is just around the corner going down on June 6th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The headliner is UFC featherweight and bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes defending the featherweight championship against 8-1 Felicia Spencer. Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao will co-main but the fight with possibly the biggest title implication sits at the third position on the card.

Aljamain Sterling is number two in the UFC bantamweight rankings and is riding a four fight win streak. A fifth straight victory would certainly make a definitive case for a title shot. Former champ Henry Cejudo vacated the belt when he retired and shook up the division in doing so. Sterling certainly has to know that he is probably one win away from a chance at having that strap around his waist.

Before you watch his fight with Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 check out Aljamain’s 3 round battle with Pedro Munhoz back at UFC 238 in June of last year.