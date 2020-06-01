Chuck Liddell supports George Floyd protests but tells crowds violence is not the answer

Former UFC light heavyweight king Chuck Liddell is one of the many celebrities actually leaving their mansions to get involved in the protests across the country. Chuck has always been a cool dude, pardon the pun. The Iceman attended a protest and used words instead of violence to try and calm the crowd.

The entire nation is in shock at the death of George Floyd at the hands of a witless police officer. It was a senseless and needless act of force that cost a man his life. Chuck is under the same belief that some of us are. Unity cannot be achieved through violence but by the unity itself.



It’s good to see people defending their city. It’s terrible. Violence begets violence. Violence doesn’t help anybody. We all know what happened was wrong. Everybody I know thinks it was wrong. It’s hard to watch. This doesn’t help it. Destroying cities, destroying people, hurting people does not do any good for anybody. Hey, protest all you want; just do it peacefully.

He took to the streets and made an impact. Check it out.

