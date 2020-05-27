Dana White may be setting the record for COVID-19 testings

With Tyron Woodley taking on Gilbert Burns this weekend there is going to be a big round of COVD-19 testing, likely multiple testings before, during, and after the event. Of everyone we would have to guess that UFC president Dana White is tested the most possibly only second to the first responders performing the tests. Check out this tweet.

So Dana has been tested four times already and it’s Wednesday night. Between now and the event that number will probably double, maybe even triple. It’s good to see that he is sharing these videos and images to reassure fans and fighters that the proper precautions are being taken. It also keeps the media at bay and will hopefully dampen some of their criticism for the UFC holding events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Welterweights Woodley and burns headline the event this Sat, May 30, 9:00 PM from the UFC APEX on ESPN.

Still waiting on that find island car there Dana.