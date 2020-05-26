UFC 250 focuses on Amanda Nunes GOAT status for Spencer fight

We are in familiar territory here I think.

Remember when Ronda Rousey was touted as being the greatest female fighter of all time? I think we all do and we know what happened once she started to believe that hype. She got knocked out twice in a row and hasn’t returned since.



Current UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is getting the same verbal treatment and her fight with Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 will definitely make a statement as to whether the greatest of all time label is true. No one stays on top forever and there is no guaranteed amount of time for your place at the top either.



The pay-per-view goes down on June 6.