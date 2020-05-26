Kamaru Usman’s nice guy persona might have been an act after all

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman had the entirety of the world it seemed behind him when he faced off against trash talking Colby Covington. Colby renamed him Marty Fake Newsman and then proceeded to insult him and anyone he was associated with him. This brought out a little bit of aggression in the usually calm champion and even prompted him to mention he was playfully scolded by his family for his words.



Since narrowly defeating Covington we have seen a much different side of Usman. It’s not the usual nice guy routine because it has a little bit more zest in it I guess you could say. The politeness is still there when it needs to be but his trash talking has definitely increased. Nowhere near what Colby Covington is capable of but he is definitely off the chain when it comes to voicing his opinion about potential opponents.

BMF champion Jorge Masvidal was a no brainer for Marty’s next opponent but word going around is that Street Jesus will be fighting Nate Diaz again on Fight Island. At this point when that location is brought up all bets are off so who really knows except Dana White. Kamaru issued a big money challenge to former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Things have been so quiet on the Irishman’s side that it’s eerie. God himself could probably call out McGregor and Conor would start trash talking immediately and proclaim himself the greatest of all time even as the heavens shook. A little dramatic there but you get the picture. So why hasn’t he officially responded?

Either Conor is playing it close to the vest because it’s almost finalized and Dana told him to keep his mouth closed, or he has another Floyd Mayweather level fight in the works. It’s a welterweight title shot that we are talking about and that’s something most people jump at especially since the Irishman called for it after beating Cowboy Cerrone in his return earlier this year. I think we can all agree that something is going on.

Kamau was interviewed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and he did address Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor individually. Check out his tone and the dismissive way in which he sometimes refers to them. Stardom and confidence can be a formula for success or for one of the biggest crash and burn moments in history. Only time will tell. Check out what he said because it’s really interesting.

He even says he will sign a contract that he wouldn’t take McGregor down. That’s enough spoilers. Just watch for yourself.

Do you think his nice guy persona is an act or not?