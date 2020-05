What?

Dana White is going full Luke skywalker for the month of July it looks like. The mythical ‘Fight island’ will play host to the UFC president while he attempts to knock out some fights during this crazy coronavirus pandemic. Whether or not we will finally get that Bruce Lee style fighting scenario remains to be seen.

Here is what he had to say about it via ESPN MMA .

“Right now, we’re looking at June and we’re literally going to knock out three or four fights there in a month… I’ll probably be there the whole month of July.”@danawhite gives @Jon_Anik the latest update on Fight Island 🏝 pic.twitter.com/J5r6dbHnFn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2020

