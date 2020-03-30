Colby Covington doubles down on insane challenge to Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington is insane.

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has challenged former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley yet again. He issued the challenge today and it’s ridiculous as we have come to expect from CC.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and fights being cancelled left and right due to its spread there are some still trying to throw down. Leon Edwards had a bout with Woodley that was canned because of travel restrictions and instantly Colby jumped in. He offered to fight T-Wood but as usual it had a bunch of stipulations.



Today we all received the heartbreaking news that once again we will be denied the Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov lightweight title fight because Russia is reportedly closing their borders. So naturally Covington stepped up and challenged Woodley again…to a fight…on the White House lawn…it’s ridiculous.



Call we can be funny at times but his unrealistically challenging Woodley routine is getting real old real fast.