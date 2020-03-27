Khabib running up this hill may prove he is superhuman

They said Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko wasn’t human for his calm under pressure fighting style and his ability to rag doll his opponents. Fans say the same things about current UFC lightweight champion and fellow Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, too. Must be something in the water.

Nurmagomedov posted a video of himself racing up a hill he says he has been training on since he was a little boy. That may not sound like much but he makes it look so effortless that it almost distracts you from just how fast he is doing it. I’m not saying he’s Usain Bolt and I’m not saying he really is a cyborg but I am saying that he’s in great shape and if his April fight with Tony Ferguson goes on – Tony better look out.



Watch it a few times and you will appreciate just how quick this guy is.