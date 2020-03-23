Watch: Tony Ferguson fought a box and now he’s fighting a tire

The LOL train keeps rolling for Tony Ferguson.

A little while ago we got to see former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson tumbling and fighting with a black box. He was clad in jeans and a belt performing what we would call ‘unusual’ techniques.

He is supposed to, and realistically now probably not going to be finally fighting lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249. Thanks to the explosion of the coronavirus all MMA events everywhere are being cancelled to help prevent its spread. Dana White has been desperately seeking a replacement venue but as of now they are only ideas and nothing more despite the April 18th date coming up fast.

In the meantime while we are waiting on a miracle to happen so we get the fight we have been waiting for – Watch Tony get weird with a tire…