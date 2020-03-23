Ariel Helwani and DC disagree on a Conor vs Khabib rematch

There are two schools of thought on a potential rematch between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his bitter rival Conor McGregor. The first is that despite McGregor being the only man to win a round against the Russian he was finished in the 4th. The other is obviously that it would simply be an exciting event given all the pre-fight build up and would make the UFC a ton of money again. Whether the latter is a good argument for a return bout is up for debate.

Former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani had a discussion about it and they were on opposing sides. Helwani told Cormier that he wasn’t so sure he would like to see it and DC seemed genuinely surprised at his comment. It gets interesting from there.

Check it out.