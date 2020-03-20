Watch: 16 year old Andy Ruiz drops Andrei Arlovski

Power can’t be taught – Joe Rogan.

Joe is right. You either have KO power or you don’t. You are born with it or you have to become precise and calculating. Sometimes that is better because people who know they have one shot power will be of course looking for that one shot.

Former boxing heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz May not have the chiseled physique but he does have that one shot power. He beat the brakes off of current champ Anthony Joshua to take his belt. Joshua was rocked and knocked down multiple times before the ref finally stepped in to save him. Ruiz would lose the rematch by decision but made a name for himself nonetheless.



His power apparently manifested early because when former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski got in to a ring with 16 year old Ruiz he tasted it. Check it out…