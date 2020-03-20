Chase Hooper’s epic spoof of Tony Ferguson’s weird training video

Tony Ferguson released one of the most – ahem – ‘unique’ videos of his training we have seen recently. Even his UFC 249 opponent lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was confused by what he was doing. In jeans and a belt Ferguson beat up on, threw, and spun around on a large black block. It didn’t take long for someone to spoof it and man did they nail it.

UFC featherweight prospect Chase Hooper (8-0-1) posted one of the most legitimately clever MMA spoofs of all time. Pay special attention to the nerf gun and remote control car. We won’t spoil anymore.