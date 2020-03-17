After cancelled scrap Leon Edwards says Tyron Woodley didn’t want to fight

Can T Wood get some respect around here?

The planned scrap between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards is off. The UFC London 2020 event that was scheduled for March 21st was nixed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This was one of the bouts a lot of fight fans were waiting for because the winner was likely next in line for current 170 pound king Kamaru Usman. Unless the man who was probably less than a minute a way from beating Usman gets there first. We’re talking about Maga Man. Trump trooper. The President‘s pugilist himself Colby Covington.

When Leon was officially informed that his fight was cancelled his initial reaction was disappointment. Now it seems he is back to claims of fear from Tyron that Edwards has stated many time before. It’s a never ending cycle and it seems just about everyone thinks Woodley is scared of them. It’s a bizarre trope and one that is certainly not true.



Here’s what Edwards told Ariel Helwani (full video below image)…

