Watch Tony Ferguson’s wild and weird training with a giant block

Tony Ferguson is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and on the short list of people who could potentially dethrone the current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Tony is creative in the cage and absolutely unstoppable once he gains momentum because his cardio is always there when he needs it. I’ve always been curious what a Tony Ferguson training session looked like and I saw it today.

Tony shared an insane looking fight between himself and a giant block. He tackles it like it stole something, hits a back suplex, and then it gets weird with some breakdance spinning on top of it. Just watch…