GROSS: UFC 248 Fight Motion puts Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s juggling hematoma on full display

Gross.

While UFC 248’s main event bout between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero was a snooze fest the co-main event more than made up for it. Strawweight champ Weili Zhang won a somewhat controversial split decision over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in an absolute war.



The pair stood so steadfastly in the pocket with each other that at times it felt like it wasn’t the body we were worried about breaking as much as their spirits. They were left bloody and exhausted and received a deservedly loud and enthusiastic standing ovation for it. While Joanna landed more significant strikes than Zhang she was almost unrecognizable with a hematoma that no joke caused her to look a bit like Frankenstein.



The UFC released their Fight Motion video for the event and said hematoma is squishy and gross as it’s repeatedly struck by Zhang.

If you are squeamish there are other fights featured so you can skip the Joanna fight if you choose. Just see for yourself…