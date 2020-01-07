Free Fight: Mcgregor vs Diaz 2

When Conor McGregor agreed to fight Nate Diaz at welterweight we all said “cool” and then when it set in we asked, “why”. Conor looked smaller than Nate in the cage which was different considering how big the Irishman looked at featherweight and how he looked like the average fighter at lightweight. The 25 pound jump from the division he dominated at to one that he would be smaller at was another moment in MMA that left us more confused than anything else.

McGregor would lose to Nate but eventually they would rematch and that bout was easily more entertaining than the first one. With Conor’s UFC 246 fight with Cowboy Cerrone taking place in the welterweight division we thought we would go back and watch the second bout with Diaz to prepare.

