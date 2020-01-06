Watch: New Cowboy vs McGregor promo is ‘just take our money now’ good

UFC 246 is right around the corner and a fitting way to kick off the company’s PPV schedule for 2020.

The main event features the return of former champ-champ, Conor McGregor who will face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at welterweight. Regardless of what you think of Conor’s decision to fight at 170 pounds you have to admit this bout is interesting.

McGregor won his championships in the lightweight and featherweight division before heading off to go ten rounds with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Despite losing his first ever boxing match with the undefeated GOAT of this era the Irishman’s star still shined. Even after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his MMA return, the tickets for Cowboy vs Conor sold out instantly to the tune of a $10M gate. Incredible.

Cowboy has a lot to prove and so does McGregor so we expect this to be exciting and hard hitting. We were already hyped about the January 18th match-up but this promo has us holding out our money. Can we get this fight now please?!

Check it out.