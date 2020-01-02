LOL: Usman clowns it up at Madison Square Garden and takes a stiff jab at Covington

Damn bro. Thiz izza gud un. That’s Redneck for ‘nice one, mate‘.



UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was seemingly headed the way of Tyron Woodley in failing to get the fans engaged and behind him, but then Colby Covington happened.



At UFC 245, Usman broke Covington’s jaw early in their main event bout. It was later revealed that the champ was losing on the judges score cards but it didn’t matter. With less than a minute left in the 5th round, in need of a finish – he got one. Covington took a big shot to the jaw and went down forcing the referee to step in. Since that precise moment he has been loved more than any champion since GSP. Even celebrities were thanking him for cracking Colby’s Donald Trump supported MAGA jaw. Admittedly, social media was a carny, cringe fest for a while.

Riding that boom in appreciation, Usman showed up at Madison Square Garden sporting a black hat, expensive watch, and ripped jeans. He posted a picture today in which he was handling the rock at center court in the middle of the Knicks logo. He also used the opportunity to remind everyone of what happened to Colby.

Ouch.