This is way too entertaining not to share.



Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey lost her belt, lost a shot at regaining it, became a WWE Champion, and is now throwing oranges at goats.

In the video we see a slimmed down Rousey chucking fruit at livestock and having a lot of fun doing so. Say what you want but she’s a legend in MMA and now at produce tossing. Well done, mam.