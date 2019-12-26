Watch: Kamaru Usman says he is going to blow 2020 away

If you hated Colby Covington before Kamaru Usman broke his jaw at UFC 245 then you probably love Usman for it. If you loved him before he broke Covington’s jaw then you probably are behind the guy 1000% more today. The point is that current welterweight king Kamaru Usman is on fire right now.

Of course along with that boom in popularity comes the pitfalls of things like the acting bug, desire for more media exposure, and anything that will make them more mainstream and make more cheese. Usman is no different. When he spoke to TMZ Sports recently he admitted he had all of those swirling in his head right now. He also says he’s going to blow 2020 away. Check it out.