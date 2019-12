LOL

Love them or hate them, the good people of Bullshido brought us the best holiday video we’ve seen this year. In it there is what appears to be a semi-trained, mini Ronda Rousey wearing a bike helmet beating up a blow up Santa with extreme prejudice. Maybe she didn’t get the toy or bike she wanted or maybe he just pissed her off? We have no idea.

Check out the video and tell me this isn’t awesome.