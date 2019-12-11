Natural Ways to Treat Your Acne

Now, among the most common conditions that affect the skin, acne is at the top of the list. While some acne outbreaks can appear to be mild, it can get worse depending on one’s genetic makeup as well as other predisposing factors. Treating acute acne can be relatively expensive with conventional acne treatments. In addition to this, you also need to be careful about your choice of skincare products that promise to treat acne. This is because we’ve been designed differently and because of our skin type variations, some skincare products or over-the-counter prescriptions for acne treatment fail to work.



For you to understand the best treatment options, you also need to understand how acne develops. While it’s basically considered as a milestone when going through puberty, acne can also develop later in life, even after going through the same problem in your teen years. For most people who are still struggling and battling acne past puberty and into adulthood, finding a remedy that not only treats the blemishes but also prevents acne is paramount. In this piece, we’ll be looking at the natural way to treat acne.

1. Vitamin Supplements

Our bodies need vitamins and nutrients for healthy body functions. Most acne problems are hormonal, meaning that they mostly pop up at the time your body hormones start acting up. This is the case with women during their menstrual cycles. During such times, acne can develop around the chin, which can be a clear indicator that you have some form of hormonal imbalance.



Regardless, packing up on essential vitamins can help to restore your hormones to balance. Vitamins D, B6, B3 (niacin), and Vitamin C are among the known vitamins that help to restore hormone balance in the body. On this note, as John Scarlett from PatchMD.com teaches, consuming vitamin A is a natural way to treat acne caused by inflammation and overproduction of oil. And for the best results, getting your vitamin supplements in patch form is highly recommended. Patches are more effective because they bypass the digestive system, there is increased bioavailability, thus increasing the product’s effectiveness. Additionally, they spare you from the frustration involved in taking pills, such as overdosing or skipping a dose. You may not see immediate changes but with a little patience and consistency in taking your vitamins, the results are often impressive in many acne sufferers.

2. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is among the many ingredients featured in natural skincare products. Rubbing small amounts of tea tree oil on acne-affected areas can help to clear the blemishes and in addition to this, it will also help to rejuvenate your skin. Among the many benefits of tea tree oil, it is a natural antiseptic, so you can expect to experience relief after use especially during acne breakouts. It contains antimicrobial properties that will help to combat the growth of acne-causing bacteria such as P. acnes, thanks to the terpenes in tea tree oil. What’s more amazing, this works past the skin surface and into the pores, thus helping to disinfect the skin.

3. Kaolin Clay

If you’re a beauty therapy enthusiast, you’ve probably seen or heard about kaolin clay. But for those who haven’t, pay close attention! Now before the invention of laser treatments and chemical peels, there was once a clay mask that helped to control and treat acne break out. Also known as China clay, kaolin clay is a soft textured clay with its origin in China. As the name suggests, the clay is rich in minerals – “Kaolinite”. It’s whitish in color but you can still find pinkish or greenish kaolin clay.



Kaolin clay, unlike other types of clay, is gentle on your skin and doesn’t leave your skin dry. When applied as a face mask, kaolin clay can help to control skin oiliness, act as a skin toner, and soothe irritations and rashes. These are qualities you want to check out when searching for the best natural skin care remedies for treating acne. In addition to this, kaolin clay has a low pH level, meaning that it’s best suited for people with sensitive, dry, and mature skin. You can mix it with avocado, honey, or witch hazel respectively to make a facial mask for the best results.

4. Yogurt

It may sound counter-intuitive to use yogurt to treat acne but believe it or not, it does work. This is because yogurt is rich in anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that if used can help to manage acne breakouts. Applying yogurt as a facial mask will also leave your face feeling youthful and healthy. Due to its antibacterial properties, rubbing yogurt on acne-prone areas will help to keep your skin cleansed for that glowing complexion. You are allowed to add other enhancing ingredients such as oatmeal, especially when you want to exfoliate or tighten your pores. Other uses of yogurt include:





Preventing falling hair

Conditions the hair

Boosting gut health

Fighting against yeast infection in women

Strengthening the skeletal tissues

Improves the immune system

5. Ice

You can also use ice to reduce inflammation caused by acne. At the very sight of acne or pimples, wrap an ice cube around it for not more than five minutes twice every day. The cold will help to ease the inflammation and overall redness.

6. Eat Right

You are what you eat. This means that the foods you take can either affect you positively or negatively. Avoiding greasy foods can help to reduce the chances of developing acne. Other foods you may want to avoid include:





Milk products

Oil products such as margarine

Refined sugars

Foods you may be allergic to





Most people prefer treating acne with over the counter prescriptions and surprisingly, they work in some people. However, most of these prescriptions don’t come cheap. Additionally, some of them contain chemicals that may not work well with your skin. So you want to ensure that before taking or applying such products on your skin, you have your dermatologist’s blessings. In summation, natural acne treatments may be the best approach for you and from the above list, you’ll hopefully find your long-sought remedy.