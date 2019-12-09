Comparing Three MMA Fighters to Soccer Stars

While the top MLS betting sites also accept wagers on MMA fights, soccer differs greatly from MMA. However, fans can draw several similarities by looking at the competitors who’ve graced these sports. From pints and pies to derbies and diving, you must be careful when using the term football today. In the US, football is soaring as the MLS continues gaining traction, but things are different on the other side of the Atlantic.

Here is a quick comparison between three MMA fighters and soccer stars playing in America and Europe.

1. Jon Jones and Carlos Tevez

Born in 1987, Jon Jones was the youngest fighter to claim the UFC title. His professional career was only four months when he got a shot at the big title, and the rest is history. However, he’s had his fair share of trouble with the anti-doping organization, USADA, but you can expect his name to remain on the sports headlines as long as he fights.

Similar to Jon Jones, Carloz Tevez made a name for himself early in his football career, after joining Boca Juniors at 16 years in 2001. His contributions in Boca Juniors, Corinthians and West Ham earned him a deal to join Manchester United on loan in 2007 but left for rivals Manchester City in 2009. His career hasn’t been marred with a lot of controversies, but in August 2017, it was revealed that he used a controlled substance for therapeutic purposes during the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Christiano Ronaldo

If you love both football and the MMA, Khalib and Christiano are two names you must be familiar with in these sports. The two stars have grown their friendship for several years after Christiano followed the Russian fighter on Instagram. Today, Christiano is one of Khabib’s biggest supporters.

In his career, Khabib had struggled to achieve consistency, though his stocks shot above the roof when he fought and won three times against Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, and Conor McGregor within eleven months. However, it was the fight against McGregor that showcased his destructive talents. Nonetheless, his future in the MMA still remains unclear.

On the other hand, CR7 is arguably the best player in Juventus and the Serie A. In 2019, Christiano was ranked third in the Ballon d’ or competition, making him one of the best footballers of all times globally. Unlike Khabib, the 34-year-old forward seems to have a bright future as the captain of the Portuguese national team and Serie A club, Juventus.

3. Conor McGregor and Neymar JR

Conor McGregor and Neymar JR are two highly respected names in the sports industry. McGregor has been keen to showcase his undeniable talent on a global scale, earning him many titles and accolades in his career. However, at his current financial status, many fans are starting to question his motivation to fight. Nonetheless, he’ll remain one of the biggest stars in the sport’s history.

Similar to McGregor, the PSG forward, Neymar JR is a force to reckon with in France and the Brazilian National team. Neymar became a star at an early age, after joining Santos at 17 years, helping them win two successive championships. He has had a successful career with several top teams, though his legal representatives had to pay Barcelona a total of €222 million to earn his transfer to PSG in 2017. That was the most expensive transfer ever made.