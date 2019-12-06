PIC: McGregor posts photos looking in great shape during camp ahead of Cerrone bout

In case you didn’t have internet access during the week there was a huge announcement concerning Conor McGregor’s return. It was revealed that the one time UFC featherweight and lightweight champ would be coming back to the 170 pound welterweight division. His opponent? Cowboy Cerrone.

Whether you believe he is making a mistake or not by staying at the heavier weight class I think you can at least agree he will put in the work to make sure he is physically ready. His recent Instagram posts are proving that to be true. In the photos below we can see that he is in full on fight camp mode.

He is already looking jacked ahead of UFC 246 and is likely on par to hover safely at 170 by the January 18th date.