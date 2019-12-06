HRMMA final 2019 event card is set

HRMMA 112 had some memorable moments in front of a standing room only crowd of thousands in November. They return to action this weekend with their final show of 2019 going down on Saturday in Dayton.



HRMMA was purchased by B2Digital and is part of a growing number of organizations under the B2 Fighting Series umbrella. HRMMA is one of the flagships leading the company’s growth and has already announced shows in February and March of 2020.

HRMMA 113 takes place on Saturday in Dayton, Ohio at the Dayton Convention Center. The bouts start at 7:30 and the full card is below.

Main Card

Jacob Raikes(Somerset Combat)(2-0) vs Tyler Riggs(Vision)(1-2) 155 Mitchel Vaughn(Hardknox MMA)(0-1) vs Nick Huff(Huff MMA) 135 Rockey Clark(Topp Dogg)(5-10) vs Alec Price(Immortal Martial Arts)(3-2) 185 Jacob Hall(Core)(0-0) vs Justice Bumpus(Kraken)(1-0) 185 Quentin Campbell(NKY BJJ)(0-0) vs Maurice Yarbrough(Dayton Vision)(0-1) Heavy

Middle Card

Will Owens(Goodnight Muay Thai)(2-1) vs Stephen Hale(1-2)(Dayton Absolute) 175 Corey Andres(Dayton Vision)(2-3) vs Mike Stewart(1-3) 145 James Bolt(Immortal Way)(0-0) vs Shaun Stant(Tenbears)(1-0) 155 Dylan Rinck(Kraken)(3-0) vs Cameron Kinzig(Immortal Martial Arts)(2-0) Heavyweight Cameron McIntosh(Victory)(6-2) vs Jimmy Sandlin(Vision Dayton)(c)(7-4) 170 Title

Prelims

Jeff Mack(Triple Crown)(1-3) vs Nick Rodriguez(East Dayton Boxing)(1-3) 145 PRO Feraris Golden(Demolition Fight Team)(0-0) vs Mike Douglas(Corbin MMA) 155 PRO Gavin Agnew(ATT Indy) vs Paul Schommer(Vision Dayton) 170 PRO