Frankie Edgar steps in to face Korean Zombie at UFC Busan

It looks like the MMA gods have smiled on us once again.

When “The Korean Zombie” Chang Sung Jung was informed that Brian Ortega was out of their December 21st UFC Busan bout he was probably feeling like we were. Down. Thankfully former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has stepped in and we have a solid main event again. The pair will compete at the 145 pound featherweight limit.



The co-main event features light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir (#8 UFC) vs Aleksander Rakic (#10) which will surely shuffle the rankings no matter who wins.



The event will stream on ESPN+ from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea on Saturday December 21st.