Bisping’s new book hints he had more eyesight issues than previously revealed

Michael Bisping has a new book dropping in January called “Quitters Never Win”. In it we appear to be getting more information on just how bad his eyesight problematic were.

He shocked fans recently when he revealed via video that he actually has a glass eye. In his fight with a TRT juiced up Vitor Belfort he suffered a detached retina in his right eye and he reportedly did not see a doctor because he was afraid he would be told he could never fight again. In his final MMA fight he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in the first round and would tell Joe Rogan on the JRE podcast that his “good eye” was now having issues afterwards.



In a quote from the book he states, “My good eye had become my other bad eye. I was relying on stolen glimpses here and there, like when you are driving a car uphill in to blazing sunlight”. If this is true then we tip our hat to The Count and also reprimand the UFC Hall of Famer at the same time. The love of competing is understandable but after finding out he now has one glass eye it is not out of the realm of speculation that he could have had two if he was unlucky.

Quitters Never Win is scheduled to be released on January 21, 2020.