Till wants Whittaker in co-main event of McGregor return

Darren Till has just made the jump to the middleweight division and everyone is looking to pick a fight with him. Either to use his name and notoriety to build theirs or simply to land a better spot on an upcoming card. Regardless, his name has been said a lot. Just ask Yoel Romero or Robert Whittaker.

Speaking of Whittaker…

After dispatching Kelvin Gastelum, Darren has mentioned the former champ’s name multiple times as his next opponent. Robert has reciprocated and it’s likely only a matter of time until Dana announces this bout officially if they haven’t signed it already.



To put a stamp on his request Till posted an image of Conor McGregor and the Irishman’s January opponent Cowboy Cerrone. His challenge to Whittaker is below.

What do you think of this fight? While we think it would be signed we doubt anything else than the title fight will be on this card in the co-main event.