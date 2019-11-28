WTF: Adesanya brutally slams Jon Jones on Instagram and fires back at Till

Instagram is beginning to be one heck of a beef Genesis.



UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight champ Jon Jones have been spitting venom at each other and it doesn’t show signs of stopping anytime soon. In fact it’s heating up.

It started again with this seemingly harmless and innocent looking photo of Israel on Friday.

And then….a fan mentioned Jones hitting a submission on a pregnant woman. Adesanya jumps in, Till jumps in, and it’s just a matter of time before all hell breaks loose. These jabs are extremely brutal.

I mean…I can’t even…things are getting nuts.