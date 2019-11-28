McGregor wishes fans Happy Thanksgiving and shares some touching photos

It was just announced that former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will be returning to face Cowboy Cerrone in January of 2020. The news has excited news outlets and fans of the sport because of the excitement it is sure to bring – in and out of the cage. That alone is something to be thankful for.



McGregor is proud of his Irish heritage but has passionately embraced the USA as a second home. So, being that today is Thanksgiving and remembering how many American fans he has, the Irishman decided to share some personal photos on Instagram with a heartfelt message.