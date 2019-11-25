UFC 245 Free Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm

UFC 245 is almost upon us and on paper it is a blockbuster of a card. Three championships will be defended with the headliner being welterweight king Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington. Featherweight champion Max Holloway will try to ward off challenger Alexander Volkanovski and women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes squares off with former featherweight queen Germaine De Randamie.



Before that goes down go back to the moment Amanda Nunes knocked out former champ Holly Holm In July at UFC 239. Get hyped!

UFC 245 takes place on December 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.