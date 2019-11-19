LOL: Askren trolled on Wikipedia page, pic

Ben Askren didn’t live up to the hype in his UFC run. He almost got finished by Robbie Lawler in his very first bout but ended up winning controversially via questionable referee stoppage. He was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in a UFC record 5 seconds in his next fight. In his third bout he was submitted by Demian Maia. This was not the start he hoped for and certainly not the one that longtime fans of his were.



He recently announced he was retiring from MMA entirely and surprised everyone.



You would think that someone like Ben who contributed so much throughout his mixed martial arts career would be treated with respect and celebrated. Wrong. The Internet can be a wild and dangerous place.

On his Wikipedia page everything looks in order. He indeed was on the receiving end of the fastest knockout in UFC history and if you look closely at his mixed martial arts record – specifically the Maia bout – you will see he now owns another dubious record.

He has been awarded the fastest retirement in UFC history by an editing troll. I will admit unashamedly that I laughed out loud when I saw that.