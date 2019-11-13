Since time immemorial, predicting the outcome of things or events has always been one of the most exciting pastimes that we, as human beings, enjoy practising. One of the many reasons why there’s a lot of interest in future predictions is because of the thrill that comes with risking, and the excitement that will follow after your forecasts are on point.

Witty entrepreneurs turned that inherent desire into a booming business that transformed to become the casinos as we know them today. Many casino games evolved from friendly experiences to tension-filled tournaments that involved lots of money. Thankfully, thanks to the ever-changing technology, you can still enjoy the familiar adrenalin rush of such games on platforms that offer free games without spending a dime.

However, as enthralling as the whole affairs are, have you ever wondered what the difference between gambling and betting is? It’s easy to brush off this question, as many people already do, assuming that they mean the same thing. Well, it’s no one’s fault because lots of online and print publications use the word interchangeably, without thinking that while the two words are related, they have different meanings. Would you like to know what the difference between the two is? Keep reading to find out.

What Is Gambling?

Generally, gambling is the act of wagering on the result of a particular event or game that may have an outcome that you aren’t sure about. More often than not, gambling involves placing a given amount of cash on stake, with the expectation of getting more. For that reason, it will be safe to say gambling is an activity that purely relies on luck. It has nothing to do with your skills, experiences, or special understanding of any subject matter

At the moment, some of the most common gambling activities are online casino games that consist of progressive jackpot slots and video slots, as well as table games such as roulette and craps. In a bid to regulate how citizens are taking part in gambling activities, a lot of governments have set up laws that control gambling. These gambling laws also ensure that Caesar gets his due, of course in the form of taxes.

What Is Betting All About?

On the flip side, betting is considered to be a form of gambling. It is about predicting the actual result of a future event, putting your money on that outcome, and expecting a profit.

Formally, betting is recognized as an established profitmaking activity between two parties. One party will predict an outcome and make a wager while the other forfeit the wager or pays the agreed amount of cash to the player. Betting firms like casinos and sportsbooks will invite you to make wagers and withdraw winnings as per the bets you placed.

We also have unofficial betting; you could gamble with someone that an aeroplane will land at a given time and airport, then you make a bet to close the deal. For such a case, you’re expecting a given result for you to win. Betting can be done both officially and unofficially. You can officially place wagers at an online casino or unofficially bet with family and friends. Nevertheless, irrespective of whether you wager is unofficial or official; there is an amount of money to be gained or lost.

The Main Differences Between Gambling and Betting

To help you further understand the differences between the two, here’s a highlight of what sets them apart:

While betting implies forecasting the result of a forthcoming event prudently predicting the outcome of something, those who gamble often attempt to win cash by what most people consider to be dumb luck.

Whereas betting is not so dicey, gambling, on the other hand, relies on gut feelings that lead to decisions. It’s all about chance and probability for gamblers, while betting is more of making informed decisions.

Betting is a skill that you can sharpen with practice and analysis, while gambling is just an activity of sheer luck.

Looking at things on a purely entertaining angle, gambling is more thrilling because it involves a lot more risk.

Thanks to their differences, some governments have varying guidelines for betting and gambling activities; by the way, they operate. It’s no wonder why, for instance, in countries like the United States, some forms of gambling, i.e. betting are allowed because they are considered games of skill while others are prohibited since they are purely about chance, hence more addictive.