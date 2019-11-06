UFC 244 Medical suspensions led by Diaz

UFC 244 ended up being financially successful but the consensus is that it was just a slightly above average night in terms of entertainment.



There were two spectacular knockouts via Kevin Lee and Corey Anderson and while they were great we were left with a somewhat lackluster main event.

Nate Diaz was dominated in the main event for three rounds by Jorge Masvidal but before it could reach a definitive conclusion the doctor stopped the bout. After taking a close look at the nasty lacerations around one of Diaz’s eyes it was enough to convince him to end it before more damage could be done.

Gregor Gillespie was on the receiving end of the Kevin Lee knockout and got a 90 day suspension. Diaz received the same amount of time and that was probably generous considering the damage he sustained. Check out the rest of the list.

Jorge Masvidal – 30 days

Nate Diaz – 90 days

Darren Till – 30 days

Kelvin Gastelum – 30 days

Stephen Thompson – 30 days

Vicente Luque – 60 days

Derrick Lewis – 30 days

Blagoy Ivanov – 60 days

Kevin Lee – 30 days

Gregor Gillespie – 90 days

Brad Tavares – 90 days

Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 7 day rest period

Andrei Arlovski – 90 days

Katlyn Chookagian – 7 day rest period

Jennifer Maia – 7 day rest period

Lyman Good – 30 days

Chance Rencuontre – 90 days

Corey Anderson – 7 day rest period

Johnny Walker – 45 days

Shane Burgos – 45 days

Makwan Amirkhani – 90 days

Edmen Shahbazyan – 7 day rest period