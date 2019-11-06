UFC 244 Medical suspensions led by Diaz

UFC 244 ended up being financially successful but the consensus is that it was just a slightly above average night in terms of entertainment.
There were two spectacular knockouts via Kevin Lee and Corey Anderson and while they were great we were left with a somewhat lackluster main event.
Nate Diaz was dominated in the main event for three rounds by Jorge Masvidal but before it could reach a definitive conclusion the doctor stopped the bout. After taking a close look at the nasty lacerations around one of Diaz’s eyes it was enough to convince him to end it before more damage could be done.
Gregor Gillespie was on the receiving end of the Kevin Lee knockout and got a 90 day suspension. Diaz received the same amount of time and that was probably generous considering the damage he sustained. Check out the rest of the list.
Jorge Masvidal – 30 days
Nate Diaz – 90 days
Darren Till – 30 days
Kelvin Gastelum – 30 days
Vicente Luque – 60 days
Derrick Lewis – 30 days
Blagoy Ivanov – 60 days
Kevin Lee – 30 days
Gregor Gillespie – 90 days
Brad Tavares – 90 days
Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 7 day rest period
Andrei Arlovski – 90 days
Katlyn Chookagian – 7 day rest period
Jennifer Maia – 7 day rest period
Lyman Good – 30 days
Chance Rencuontre – 90 days
Corey Anderson – 7 day rest period
Johnny Walker – 45 days
Shane Burgos – 45 days
Makwan Amirkhani – 90 days
Edmen Shahbazyan – 7 day rest period