Tyson Fury sends antagonistic message to Deontay Wilder

One of the biggest boxing fights in the world went down in December of last year when heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tried to pummel each other.

Fury came in as the lineal boxing champion attempting to take Wilder’s WBC belt. It ended in a controversial draw even with most media pundits giving Fury the nod. The highlight of the bout was Tyson getting absolutely flattened in the 12th only to sit up like Michael Myers to shock an already celebrating Deontay. The look on Wilder’s face was gold.



Fans have been begging for the rematch but given their contractual situations it is unlikely the two behemoths will be able to give it to them. Still, it doesn’t stop them from trading social media jabs.

Here’s Fury’s latest video directed at Deontay Wilder…

Will we ever get this rematch?