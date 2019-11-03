Gross: This photo of Diaz stitched up should silence stoppage critics

After seeing this picture we bet everybody can understand now why the doctor stopped the UFC 244 main event bout of Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal fight when he did.



After getting beaten for the first three rounds, Diaz went back to his corner and while he was there the doctor came and examined his face. Upon seeing the damage he decided to call the fight and a lot of people including Joe Rogan didn’t agree with it. Dana White was one of those people but after seeing Nate backstage he changed his mind quickly.

Take a look at this image that was shared on social media and tell us a good reason this fight shouldn’t have been stopped.



Masvidal won the BMF title by doctor stoppage.