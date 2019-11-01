Watch: UFC 244 weigh in highlights

UFC 244 is green lit for takeoff tomorrow.



The weigh ins were held this morning and only one fighter missed weight. Thankfully it wasn’t for a bout on the main card.



Jennifer Maia came in at 127.2 for a flyweight fight with Katlyn Chookagian. The mark for that weight class in a non title bout is 126 pounds so Maia must forfeit 25% of her purse.

The co-main event provided a little drama as Kelvin Gastelum, behind a towel, appeared to lean his elbow on his coach’s shoulder. He made the middleweight limit regardless and unless someone high up decides to cancel Kelvin’s fight with Darren Till over “elbow gate“ it’s on.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal both made weight for their BMF title bout. This means that the main event is set to close out what looks like on paper to be a potentially spectacular night.

UFC 244 goes down tomorrow. Check out the fighters officially stepping on the scales and get hyped.