Cool: Jorge Masvidal’s partner mimics Nate Diaz’s style ahead of UFC 244

I do not envy this dude.

Jorge Masvidal has some great fight camps and he says it’s mostly due to his partners. He fights Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 so Masvidal will need to be in top form. The only way to do that would be to actually spar daily with Diaz during his fight camp. Since that is never an option there is always the next best thing.

Jorge’s partner, Paulino Hernandez has the unenviable task of trying to become Nate Diaz for him. Nate has cardio for days and he’s willing to exchange if he needs to prompting Jorge to accurately label him “a scrapper”. Still, he feels he has an accurate clone of Diaz in Hernandez.



In this video listen to Masvidal give insight to how he got where he is, his opinion of Nate, and to the respect he has for his own teammates.

Masvidal takes on Diaz to find out who is the baddest in the game with a one time “BMF” title on the line. It goes down this Saturday November 2nd. Get hyped!