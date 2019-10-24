UFC 244: Masvidal consensus odds favorite

Nate Diaz is still not getting any love from the odds makers.



On November 2nd, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will headline UFC 244 in a fight for the one time “Baddest Motherf***er” title. Both fighters are coming off of significant wins and have momentum behind them riding into the event. Diaz just decisively defeated former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis and Masvidal just smashed Ben Askren in 5 seconds.



Masvidal is 34-13 and Nate sits at 20-11 meaning they bring a combined total of 78 bouts worth of experience with them in to the cage. Nate has an equal number of wins and losses his last eight fights while Jorge is slightly better with 5-3. These two are difficult to bet on and against because they are so streaky.

Here’s what the odds makers think:

BOVADA

Masvidal -165 / Diaz +135

SPORTSBOOK

Masvidal -165 / +130

BET365

Masvidal -172 / Diaz +140

As a matter of fact every site we visited has Masvidal taking this one. What do you think of these odds?