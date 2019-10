Before we find out who the “Baddest Mother f***er in the Game” is at UFC 244, check out one of Nate Diaz’s biggest wins. With it he used the post fight interview as an opportunity to call out Jorge Masvidal. UFC President Dana White made the BMF title bout between the two a reality for UFC 244 and it goes down on November 2nd.



Check out Diaz’s UFC 241 victory over Anthony Pettis and get hyped for the BMF title fight.