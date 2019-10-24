CM Punk’s Girl on the Third Floor initial reviews are good, opens tomorrow

Phil Brooks better known as CM Punk has his first starring role in the horror film The Girl on the Third Floor. The movie is set for a limited run in select markets and will also land the same day on digital video for sites like Amazon and ITunes. It has a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 78% but that will likely change when more reviews come in for better or worse.



The film’s description reads:



At the heart of the film is Don Koch (CM Punk), a man who is failing as a husband. For years he has skated by on charm and charisma, until it nearly landed him in jail. He now views fixing up an old house as a chance to make up for past mistakes. Meanwhile, his wife, Liz Koch, is concerned about the renovation timeline as they have a baby on the way. With all this pressure it’s no wonder Don responds to the flirtations of an attractive stranger. As Don tears the house apart, it begins to tear him apart as well, revealing the rot behind the drywall.